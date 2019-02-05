Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Fivestory New York
Coco Marigold Satin Headband
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fivestory
Marigold Satin Headband
Featured in 1 story
New Spring Accessories from Fivestory
by
Amanda Randone
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Fivestory New York
Coco Marigold Satin Headband
£37.20
from
Orchard Mile
BUY
DETAILS
Accessorize
Large Simple Alice Hair Band
£3.50
from
Accessorize
BUY
DETAILS
Caravan
Faux Pearl Spring Headband
$7.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Simone Rocha
Pvc Headband
£350.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Fivestory New York
DETAILS
Fivestory New York
Basque Femme Beret
$130.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
DETAILS
Fivestory New York
Mini Red Saffiano-leather Tote
$145.00
from
Five Story
BUY
DETAILS
Fivestory New York
Wicker Bubble Bag
$78.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
DETAILS
Fivestory New York
Mini Pvc Top Handle Bag In White
$178.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
DETAILS
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Prada
Nylon Headband
$240.00
from
Prada
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Scarf Detail Scrunchie
£6.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted