Carol's Daughter

Coco Creme Curl Quenching Deep Moisture Hair Mask

$13.99 $11.97

Extreme Moisture Mask: Our hair mask gives a buttery dose of replenishing hydration, offering an extreme moisture experience - leaving hair feeling stronger, shinier and touchably softer Extra Moisture For Curly Hair: Quench the thirst of extremely dry hair with Coco Crème Sulfate-Free Shampoo, Creamy Conditioner, Velvet Cream Hair Mask, and Moisture Butter for hydrated, defined curls and coils Coco Crème For Naturally Curly Hair: Created for naturally curly hair, from the short-cropped 4c curly hairstyle to 1c waves, we use the ingredients your curls crave, like Mango Seed Butter, Shea Butter, and Coconut Oil