LIFVER

Coasters For Drinks, Marble-style Absorbent Coasters With Holder

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

Are you struggling to find the coasters to match your living room? - LIFVER marble-style coaster set with a metal black holder will fully meet your need. Keep the Table Clean - Made of high-quality absorbent ceramic. The coasters quickly absorb dripping coffee stains in 5-10 seconds. Non-slip Cork Base - A cork at the bottom of each roller coaster protects the furniture or table from scratches. Housewarming Gifts - You will get 6 marble-style coasters. These coasters are great to match any style of furniture. One More Thing - Please pay more attention to your coasters. After they absorb the stains, we recommend that you clean them in 5-15 minutes, which will extend the life of the coasters.