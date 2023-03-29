CND

Cnd Vinylux Long Wear Nail Polish – 0.5 Fl Oz

At a glance Clean Highlights Vinylux weekly polish delivers week long wear Fast-drying, 2 step application Innovative, long-lasting & efficient Formulated with Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E and Keratin Includes new superior brush that is ergonomic & curve-hugging Specifications Health Facts: Paraben-Free, Phthalate-Free Color Finish: High Shine, Gloss Color Palette: Bright Tones Beauty Purpose: Shine Enhancing Net weight: .5 fl oz (US) Features: High Shine TCIN: 52918825 UPC: 639370098845 Item Number (DPCI): 052-06-3022 Origin: Imported Description Vinylux long wear polish and top coat are a system that is uniquely design to work together. This patent-pending pro-light technology creates a powerful network of cross-linked polymer bonds that build resistance to chips, and enhance durability with exposure to natural light over time. The new formula with Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E and Keratin as well as advanced micropores allows for a sleek, smooth coating, strengthened by an infusion of three new caring ingredients to give you all the care your nails need New superior brush is an ergonomic, curve-hugging brush for flawless coverage. Easily coats the entire nail for a smooth & easy application. The CND VINYLUX patented formula includes ProLight Technology to increase nail polish durability with natural light exposure. No need for UV or LED light, just natural light for curing. How to Use: The CND VINYLUX is a two-step system consisting of a color coat and a top coat, which must be used together for ultimate performance. No base coat needed! Clean Your clear choice for clean. Formulated products are formulated without select chemicals of concern in the following chemical groups: phthalates, propyl- & butyl-parabens, formaldehyde donors, musks, nonylphenol ethoxylates ethanolamines, glycol ethers, siloxanes, and perfluorinated substances (PFAS). Additional details, by category: • Beauty, Baby, Personal Care & Cleaning - also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals. • Pest Control - also classified as a Minimum Risk Pesticide by the EPA. • OTC Medicines - also formulated without synthetic colors, artificial flavors and sweeteners, methyl-parabens, DMSO (Dimethyl sulfoxide), DMAA (1,3-dimethylamylamine), cyclodextrin, bisulfites and more. • Supplements – formulated without ingredients prohibited in OTC products plus no amygdalin, ephedra, kratom, ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) anti-oxidants, pharmaceuticals like benfotiamine, phentermine and sulbutiamine, and more. Third-party certified by NSF or USP to be free from contaminants and adulterants. Sports Supplements also third-party certified as NSF Certified for Sport or Banned Substances Control Group (BSCG) Drug Free. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals. • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pet Food - made with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives • Car Seats - fabric, foam and labels made without intentionally added flame retardants and stain repellents (PFAS) See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.