Unbound

Clutch

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 80441801; Color Code: 102 Hit the right spot every time with this dual stimulation vibrator from Unbound. With an ergonomic triangular handle that’s designed for comfortable exploring different positions and partnered use, the Clutch features an external and internal arm that offers over 120 setting combinations to make you go woah. Features - Ergonomic vibrator from Unbound - External arm offers 7 intensity settings & 5 vibration patterns - Internal arm offers 5 intensity settings & 7 vibration patterns - Rechargeable Content + Care - Body-safe silicone - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 7.5"l x 4"w - Weight: 0.5 lbs Please note, this item cannot be exchanged or returned.