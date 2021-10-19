Sweet Water Decor

Cloves, Pine, And Sandalwood Festive Holiday Candle

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

SCENT NOTES: Citrus | Cloves | Pine Cones | Oakmoss | Sandalwood CANDLE INFO: 11oz White Candle Jar with Brushed Silver Lid | Jar Size: 3 x 3 x 3.5" | 60+ Hour Burn Time CANDLE CARE: Trim Your Wick to 1/4" Before Candle is Lit Each Time to Prevent Soot | Burn Candle So Wax Pool Reaches the Jar Edge Each Time to Prevent Wax Tunneling | Burn Candle No More Than 4 Hours at a Time | Do Not Burn Candle with Less Than a 1/2" of Wax Remaining | Keep Candle Away From Fans, Open Windows, Hot Surfaces, Children, Pets | Never Leave a Burning Candle Unattended PERFECT GIFT - If you love this winter candle, share the love and give the perfect gift for mom, sister, co-worker, friend and everyone in between. If you need a Christmas gift, birthday gift or even housewarming gift, look no further. STYLISH: Our soy candles are not only functional, but stylish! They can blend in with any home decor style from rustic, to modern, to farmhouse. They are the perfect home accessory that happen to be some of the best smelling scented candles!