Why you’ll love it The Cloudfeel Espadrille offers a modern, super-comfortable version of the classic espadrille thanks to a lightweight midsole infused with our GRANDFØM. From the dual-density internal wedge to the effortless slide styling, every element is engineered to take lightweight comfort one step further. We cored out the sole of the traditional espadrille and filled it with super cushioned foam to make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. Cushioning for days means the ultimate in comfort from pavement, to path, to cobblestone streets. Featuring a rubber outsole for traction and hand-sewn jute detailing. Great for Sunny Days Kicking Back Traveling Cloudfeel Espadrille Enhanced Breathability Ventilating details and temp-regulating materials breathe with you. Stay cool and dry all day, every day. Responsive Cushioning Systematic layers of proprietary cushioning compounds softly pad each step. Luxurious comfort for your daily hustle. Steady Traction Considered design and compounds ensure traction in every condition. Move with confidence over any terrain.