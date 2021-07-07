United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Prada
Cloudbust Thunder Sneakers
$1530.00
At Prada
Product code: 1E819L_3KR2_F0009_F_050 The unusual three-dimensional effect of the upper created by the injected rubber eyestay element characterizes the Cloudbust Thunder sneakers in technical fabric and rubber with intricate volumes and sawtooth tread. Upper: technical fabric and rubber Three-dimensional injected rubber eyestay element Rubber sole with double bottom Sawtooth rubber tread