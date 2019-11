Tokyo Smoke

Cloud Mist

C$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tokyo Smoke

Smoke-deodorizing mist. Details Developed in partnership with Brennan Michael, Cloud Mist is a unique odour eliminator that binds to smoke particles in the air, on furniture, hair, clothing and more, leaving behind a soothing scent of lavender, sandalwood and lilac. - Plant-based - Biodegradable