Buffy

Cloud Comforter, Twin Xl

$129.00 $109.65

At Buffy

Description Our original cloud-like comforter is covered in super-soft eucalyptus fabric and filled with layers of 100% recycled fiber for that snuggled up feeling. Recommended for all-season use Shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber Each comforter recycles approximately 50 plastic bottles Ultra-smooth fiber is naturally resistant to dust, mites, and mold Quilted stitching pattern keeps fill in place Details 100% eucalyptus fiber shell 100% recycled PET, BPA-free fill Super-soft, 300 single-ply thread count Eucalyptus fiber contains no essential oils and is safe for pets and kids Loops in every corner to accommodate cover ties Dimensions Twin/Twin XL: 90" x 70" Full/Queen: 90" x 90" King/Cal King: 90" x 105" Care Instructions Machine wash cold with your favorite pro-planet detergent and hang to dry. Use of a comforter cover recommended.