Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Closed
Closed Nikka Wide-leg Jeans
$380.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Curvy Roadtripper Authentic Skinny Jeans
BUY
$98.00
Nordstrom
Free People
We The Free Ziggy Denim Overalls
BUY
$98.00
Nordstom
Levi's
501® 90s Colored Denim Jeans
BUY
$108.00
Levi's
Something Navy
Tie Ankle Denim Jeans
BUY
$22.99
$145.00
Otrium
More from Closed
Closed
Dungaree Organic Cotton Overalls
BUY
$249.00
$415.00
Nordstrom
Closed
Aline Skirt
BUY
$199.95
$270.00
Free People
Closed
Ludwig Trousers
BUY
$199.95
$310.00
Free People
Closed
Kathy Ultra High-rise Straight Corduroy Pants
BUY
$192.50
$275.00
Anthropologie
More from Jeans
Madewell
Curvy Roadtripper Authentic Skinny Jeans
BUY
$98.00
Nordstrom
Free People
We The Free Ziggy Denim Overalls
BUY
$98.00
Nordstom
Levi's
501® 90s Colored Denim Jeans
BUY
$108.00
Levi's
Something Navy
Tie Ankle Denim Jeans
BUY
$22.99
$145.00
Otrium
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted