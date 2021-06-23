Gold Flamingo

Clio Task Chair

Add a touch of contemporary elegance to your space with a design that is equally functional and stylish. This modern swivel office chair is a wonderful addition to any office or home office with its variety of vibrant colors-velvet fabric upholstery that blends with any design taste. Designed in a chic style with mid-backrest and integrated arms, tufting and piped edges lend a tailored touch, while foam fill offers comfort and support. Sturdy and durable golden finish metal legs and 360-degree wheels allow you to glide to anywhere in the room, height-adjustable to tailor your professional space. The cute computer chair is ideal for any casual or professional working area. It provides comfortable support with a cozy and convenient design.