Hoka

Clifton 8

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hoka

The latest silhouette within the iconic Clifton franchise, the Clifton 8 delivers an even softer ride than its predecessor. Building on the geometries that made the Clifton a gateway for first-time HOKA wearers, the Clifton 8 is reinterpreted with our new, ultralight midsole foam that virtually disappears underfoot and is 15 percent lighter than the previous iteration. This next-gen design is crafted with a breathable mesh upper, ultra-plush tongue and refined pull tab. Equipped with HOKA’s extended crash pad at the heel and increased rubber coverage for durability, the Clifton 8 is the ultimate everyday trainer.