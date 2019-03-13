Search
Rejina Pyo

Cleo Tiered Dress

$1010.00
At Need Supply
Description Ruffled dress from Rejina Pyo. Plunging V neckline with shirred front; thin straps tie behind neck. Square back with invisible zip and hook-and-eye closure. Contrast topstitching. Slim, three-quarter kimono style sleeves. Tiered skirt gathers at waist. Straight hem. Lined. Below-the-knee length. • Crepe • 59% viscose, 41% linen • Machine wash • Imported Sizing Garment Measurements 13” chest 12” shoulder to shoulder 14“ waist 38” front length Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5’11" | 30” bust | 23.5” waist | 34.5” hips Fit Notes Standard fit. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $150. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
