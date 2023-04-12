Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Batsheva
Clemmie Striped Cotton-poplin Midi Dress
£290.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Matches Fashion
Need a few alternatives?
Chelsea28
Eyelet Embroidered Cutout Bracelet Sleeve Midi Dress
BUY
$119.00
Nordstrom
Birdy Grey
James Satin Midi Dress Curve
BUY
$99.00
Birdy Grey
Kin
Kimono Stripe Midi Dress
BUY
£79.00
John Lewis
Mother of Pearl
Rebecca Gathered Cotton-blend Midi Dress
BUY
£350.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Batsheva
Batsheva
Gaby Floral Appliqué Dress
BUY
$212.50
$425.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Batsheva
Duvall Embroidered Dress
BUY
£250.00
Net-A-Porter
Batsheva
House Crystal-button Patchwork-denim Coat
BUY
$186.00
$623.00
MatchesFashion
Batsheva
Ashlyn Two-tone Velvet And Moiré Dress
BUY
£172.00
£430.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Dresses
Universal Thread
Ruffle Short Sleeve Smocked Dress
BUY
$35.00
Target
Lulus
Sweet Sentiments Jacquard Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$69.00
Lulus
Karen Millen
Plus Size Embellished High Low Hem Knit Midi Dress
BUY
$232.00
$290.00
KAREN MILLEN
SLNY
Braid Beaded Neck Chiffon Cascade Ruffle Dress
BUY
$76.97
$129.00
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted