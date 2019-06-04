Please read the product details carefully before purchasing. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. PRODUCT SIZE Outside Clear bag: 13.78x5.12x10.63inch Inside purse: 9.84x4.33x6.69inch PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Clear bag material: High quality PVC Inside purse material: PU leather Zipper material: metal LOPHORINA clear handbag. Simple fashion design style, stylish and clear elements. The advantages of our bag: 1, Our bag is a separate design. Inside bag is detachable, took out insidebag for concerts and games, approved for stadium. Simple and stylish! 2, Large capacity! There are many kinds of matching possibilities for the bag. It contains magazines and hand bags, even mini. Can be used as a Mummy bag!