Clear Glow Sun Serum Spf50

Meet the world's first 100% Clear SPF50 Sun Serum. Clear Glow is infused with vegan Squalane, Watermelon Extract, Tomato Extract (which may provide added blue light protection) & Jojoba for hydration, to help fight free radicals, lock in moisture and maintain your collagen. Designed to replace your serum, moisturizer & primer, Clear Glow is oxybenzone free & fragrance free too. Dries down instantly for a semi-matte / satin finish. Perfect for under makeup or on its own. The Details Zero white cast. Formulated without mineral oil, phthalate, and parabens Vegan & cruelty-free 50mL / 1.7fl oz This item is not available to ship to Australia, United Kingdom Revolve Style No. NAKR-WU4 Manufacturer Style No. NSCLEARGLOWUS-REV Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Apply generously 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply at least every 90 minutes