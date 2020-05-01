image skincare

Clear Cell Salicylic Gel Cleanser

Clear away excess oil and impurities with IMAGE Skincare's CLEAR CELL Salicylic Gel Cleanser. Formulated with a blend of 2% salicylic acid and neem leaf extract, these powerful ingredients refine the skin's tone and texture while promoting a clean and clear complexion. Key Ingredients: 2% Salicylic Acid: clears pores and combats acne-causing bacteria. Boswellia Serrata Extract: minimizes the appearance of large pores. Neem Leaf Extract: calms redness and inflammation. Honey Extract: moisturizes and soothes skin. Key Benefits: Gently exfoliates . Keeps pores clear. Controls excess oiliness. Won't strip skin of essential moisture.