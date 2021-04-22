Glossier

Cleanser Concentrate

£18.37

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

An A-team of gentle exfoliators (Grape Ferment, Grape Extract, Lactic Acid, and Malic Acid) wash away dull skin (for a nice, smooth glow!) while Niacinamide visibly refines pores We opted for soft, frothy Amino Acid Surfactants as a plant-derived alternative to sulfates. They create an undetectable film that holds on to the formula’s key ingredients so they can work on the skin instead of just rinsing down the drain