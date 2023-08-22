Ultra Violette

Clean Screen Fragrance Free Sensitive Facial Spf30

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Bigger is better, baby! Ultra Violette have heard your cries, and they've responded! Now available in a 75mL (that's 50% more product!) so there are officially no excuses for not lathering up in SPF every. single. day. Your old fave, Clean Screen - but back and better than ever! With a new, fragrance-free and partial-mineral formula that means that even sensitive skin types can find an Ultra Violette sunscreen that works for them! Made with problematic skin in mind, this lightweight and mattifying gel texture is ideal for an easily reddened complexion, and minimises the risk of irritation. Cooler, calmer, clearer you. What’s so incredible about Ultra Violette Clean Screen SPF30 Skinscreen? Suited to problematic skin. Fragrance-free, alcohol-free, preservative-free, paraben-free. Mattifying finish - no grease in sight! Contains Pentavitin to hydrate the skin for up to 72 hours. Broad-spectrum, partial-physical/mineral SPF including Titanium Dioxide (ultra-gentle on delicate skin types with soothing properties) and Tinosorb M. How should I use Ultra Violette Clean Screen SPF30 Skinscreen? Every day (especially when using Retinols or Acids as part of your routine) apply 4-6 pumps across your face (don’t forget your ears) for full SPF30 coverage. More is more, and maximalism is chic. Who is Ultra Violette Clean Screen SPF30 Skinscreen best suited to? The beauty of Clean Screen SPF30 is that everyone, even the more sensitive amongst us, can get behind it! As a mattifying gel texture, it’s particularly great for those with combo or oily skin, but really - it works on everyone who wants calming, mattifying sunscreen that won’t cause irritation or inflammation. As with all SPF products, you should ensure you read the label, and follow directions for use included on this label, before use. The Important Bits you need to know about this oh-so-fab SPF product: For children under six months of age, consult with your family physician before use. Sun Protection Measures: Spending time in the sun increases your risk of skin cancer and early skin aging. To decrease this risk, regularly use a sunscreen with a Broad-Spectrum To further mitigate the risks of sun exposure, wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, hats, and sunglasses. Apply 20 minutes before sun exposure. Sunscreen is only one part of sun protection so wear protective clothing and seek shade. Avoid prolonged sun exposure. Reapply every 2 hours and after swimming, towelling and perspiring in accordance with directions. In compliance with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regulation, we cannot provide remuneration (i.e. $1 store credit) for review on TGA listed and registered products.