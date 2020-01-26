Costa Farms

Is this a gift? Please choose "this is a gift" at check out to add a personalized message. The Costa Farms Clean Air Plant collection could include any 4 of the following varieties: Peace Lily, Fern, Snake Plant, Devil's Ivy, Parlor Palm, Dieffenbachia, Marginata, or Peperomia The O2 for You Clean air Plant collection are the most efficient plants around to filter indoor pollutants, allowing us to breathe clean air in our homes and offices, according to NASA studies Care varies from plant to plant, in general place the plants in a bright room and water weekly Height at shipping is ranges from 10-15 Inches tall, measured from the bottom of the pot to the top of the plant Each plant ships in a lightweight, 4-inch grower’s pot; made from a 100% recyclable #5 material. To help with water drainage, these containers have holes The Peace Lily not arrive with blooms. Blooms will develop within a couple of weeks Hand-selected by the expert growers at Costa Farms, the O2 for you collection includes the most efficient, natural air-purifying plants around. These plants are scientifically proven by NASA to be some of the very best plants for clean air. The collection could include any 4 of the following varieties: Peace Lily, Fern, Snake Plant, Devil's Ivy, Parlor Palm, or Dieffenbachia, Marginata, or Peperomia. Care can vary from plant to plant. In general, place the plants in a bright spot, but nor directly in sunlight. Water when the top inch of the soil is dry (about once a week) and be sure all excess water drains away. If the container does not have holes, use approximately half a cup of water, adjust as needed for your environment. Do not let the plant sit in water or overly soggy soil. The height at shipping ranges from 10-15 inches tall, measured from the bottom of the pot to the top of the plant. Each plant ships in a lightweight, 4-inch grower’s pot; made from a 100% recyclable #5 material. To help with water drainage, these containers have holes. The plants an range from slow to quick growing and are hardy i