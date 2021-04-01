Lay Lo

Classic White Terrazzo Dog Bed

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lay Lo

Laylo's stylish dog beds blend in with any decor while giving your pets the orthopedic comfort they need for a good night's rest. Each bed features a machine-washable knitted cover, non-slip bottom, portable handle and accident-resistant orthopedic insert. Handcrafted in Brooklyn, N.Y, limited edition collections are released quarterly, giving you the ability to swap your dog bed cover as often as you'd like. This dog bed is inspired by terrazzo, a classic material that has undergone a renaissance among mid-century enthusiasts over the years. Available in 4 colors, the design brings a graphic and serene dimension to any space.