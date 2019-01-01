Stay organised while you travel with our Classic Travel Collection. This timeless set includes a passport cover, large and small luggage tags and a large travel wallet. All the pieces are hand-crafted from the finest Italian saffiano leather in a striking scarlet hue for more co-ordinated journeys. Keep all of your travel documents organised in the wallet, which includes pockets for everything from currency and boarding passes to receipts and documentation. The passport cover will keep your identification safe and scratch-free, while the luggage tags (complete with Aspinal address cards), will ensure your luggage is easily identifiable. Each individual piece can be personalised with up to four initials, making it the perfect gift for frequent flyers.