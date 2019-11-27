Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Parachute Home
Classic Towels
$114.00
$91.20
Buy Now
Review It
At Parachute
Bath Towels are made from Turkish cotton for luxurious comfort and spun via Aerocotton technology for quick-drying convenience. Get premium Towels at Parachute.
Need a few alternatives?
Riley Home
Spa Towel
$186.00
$161.00
from
Riley Home
BUY
Fern Living
Brass Wall-mounted Towel Rail
£20.10
from
Made In Design
BUY
Coyuchi
Organic 6pc Towel Seta
$99.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Parachute Home
Parachute Home
Quilted Slippers
$39.00
$31.20
from
Parachute
BUY
Parachute Home
Down Alternative Pillow
$59.00
$47.20
from
Parachute Home
BUY
Parachute Home
Linen Sheet Set
$189.00
$151.20
from
Parachute
BUY
Parachute Home
Quilt
$249.00
$199.20
from
Parachute Home
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Moa
Fortifying Green Bath Potion
$38.00
from
Lucky Scent
BUY
Parachute Home
Quilted Slippers
$39.00
$31.20
from
Parachute
BUY
Parachute Home
Down Alternative Pillow
$59.00
$47.20
from
Parachute Home
BUY
Parachute Home
Waffle Robe
$119.00
$95.20
from
Parachute
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted