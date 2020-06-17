Leisure of NYC

Classic Supima Cotton Crew

$62.00

Buy Now Review It

At Leisure of NYC

Our Clean Classic Crew. Rendered in LEISURES’ signature dyed fabric, this tee is your every day favorite. This Classic Crew features a bound neckline with clean straight hems. Made in Los Angeles Premium Dyed 100% Supima Cotton Machine wash cold with like colors. Hang or tumble dry on low. Model wearing a size Medium Details: This crew has been responsibly crafted by our makers here in Southern California, using 100% natural fibers. Made with our signature fabric, Supima Cotton. We choose Supima cotton as it is the best sustainable option for our makers, your skin and our environment. Our Supima Cotton is locally grown and pesticide-free. Cotton is naturally carcinogen, plastic & microplastic free making it better for your skin than other fabrics such as polyester blends. Our manufacturing process is 100% responsible and fair trade and we ensure our makers are getting paid a fair wage because without them, we wouldn't have you. We serve people at our core so you can enjoy wearing our seasonless staple that is lightweight and soft for everyday wear.