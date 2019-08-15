Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Suzanne Kalan

Classic Stacker Ring

$1400.00
At Suzanne Kalan
Style Number: BAR273 18K Gold Fireworks Collection Classic Stacker Ring  White Diamond Baguettes Total Weight 0.33 Handmade in the USA All products are made to order Available in Yellow, White or Rose Gold
Featured in 1 story
These Rings Are Perfect For Love At First Sight
by Eliza Huber