The Inside

Classic Sofa

$1999.00 $1499.25

Buy Now Review It

At The Inside

Sale Classic Sofa 14 Reviews $1999 Selected Fabric Talc Linen Select Legs Black Caster Finish Antique Brass 1 Estimated Delivery Date: Feb 18 - Mar 20 Shipping + Returns Product Description Featuring a t-shaped back cushion and caster leg, our Classic Sofa is timeless in style and luxe in comfort. The perfect centerpiece for a modern or traditional living room. Dimensions General Dimensions 35.5"H x 86"W x 39.5"D Weight 175 lbs Weight Limit 600 lbs Box Dimensions 95 x 41 x 41 Fabric Description Talc Linen Tightly woven and matte in appearance, this linen/poly blend feels tailored, modern, and durable. Composition 95% Polyester, 5% Linen Durability 30,000 double rubs. Kid and pet friendly. Please note each piece is made to order. Pattern placement and color may vary slightly from image. Details + Product Care