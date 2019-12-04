Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Snowe
Classic Soak Set
$175.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Snowe
A candle and set of ultra-soft bath and hand towels are all you need to lounge in the tub and then get yourself out of it again. There's nothing that a good bath can't fix ... or our Classic Soak Set.
Need a few alternatives?
ban.do
All Around Giant Towel - Monstera
$68.00
from
ban.do
BUY
Anthropologie
Lola Leopard Hand Towel
$18.00
$12.60
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Riley Home
Spa Towel
$186.00
$161.00
from
Riley Home
BUY
Fern Living
Brass Wall-mounted Towel Rail
£20.10
from
Made In Design
BUY
More from Snowe
Snowe
Walnut Wine & Cheese Set
$150.00
from
Snowe
BUY
Snowe
Soy Candle Set
$135.00
$108.00
from
Snowe
BUY
Snowe
Whiskey Set
$98.00
$78.40
from
Snowe
BUY
Snowe
Cocktail Shaker Set
$150.00
$120.00
from
Snowe
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Baudelaire
Wool Bath Sponge
$20.00
from
Verishop
BUY
UMA
Uma X Equinox Wellness Oil Trial Kit
$45.00
from
Uma Oils
BUY
Belmint
Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine With Heat
$149.95
$124.96
from
Amazon
BUY
Leachco
Leachco Snoogle Total Body Pillow - Grey
$64.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted