Vans

Classic Slip-on

$139.99

Buy Now Review It

At Vans

Vans are a staple in skate culture and street style and the Vans Premium Leather White Classic Slip-On are no exception. Functional and effortless in design, not to mention super easy to get on. Kick back in these slip-on sneakers on any day of the week. Simple. Product Features Low Slip-On Profile Vans signature waffle outsole Durable leather upper Elastic Accents Vans flag label Item Number: VNA5AO8W00.WHT