Le Creuset

Classic Saucepan

$190.00 $114.00

Buy Now Review It

At Le Creuset

The enameled cast iron Classic Saucepan is a kitchen staple perfect for making sauces, but also for side dishes, preparing grains, poaching, simmering and reheating. The smoothly curved interior and rounded base are idea for stirring and reducing sauces, while the contoured main handle provides added control for manuevering from the kitchen to the table.