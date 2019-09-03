Returns
We offer free returns on all our products. You can return the products you have purchased within 30 days of receiving the item(s) for a full refund.
Read more in our Returns policy
Warranty
Our timepieces are made according to the high-quality standards of Daniel Wellington. Nonetheless, your watch is covered by our limited, 24-month warranty against any defects in manufacturing; this includes the watch movement, indexes, dial, and hands.
Find out more about our warranty policy, here: Warranty