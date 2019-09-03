Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Daniel Wellington

Classic Ring

$39.00
At Daniel Wellington
Returns We offer free returns on all our products. You can return the products you have purchased within 30 days of receiving the item(s) for a full refund. Read more in our Returns policy Warranty Our timepieces are made according to the high-quality standards of Daniel Wellington. Nonetheless, your watch is covered by our limited, 24-month warranty against any defects in manufacturing; this includes the watch movement, indexes, dial, and hands. Find out more about our warranty policy, here: Warranty
Featured in 1 story
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
by Eliza Huber