Patagonia

Classic Retro-x Jacket

£180.00

Buy Now Review It

At flatspot

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Jacket in Natural. Tailored to a regular fit, this natural coloured Patagonia Retro-X jacket has a 100% polyester (50% recycled) bonded sherpa fleece body which provides ample warmth and comfort when worn throughout the colder seasons. Suitable for everyday wear, whether you are seeking leisurewear or something to protect you from the elements whilst hiking or climbing, the raised collar neckline shields from wind chill whilst the full length front zip fastening allows for ventilation when needed. On the outer edge of the collar a contrasting wind flap panel is made from a nylon plain weave with a durable water repellent finish, which matches the large external pocket on the left side of the chest fastened by a vertical zip with a woven Patagonia label alongside. On either side of the waist additional pockets are available for storage of essentials or as hand warmers, both with zip closures.