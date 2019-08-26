Take charge.From high-altitude base camps to low valley floors, the Patagonia Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket attacks every adventure head-on. For cozy warmth, this jacket has breathable, plush fleece on the outside and a moisture-wicking mesh lining, so you stay warm and comfortable no matter how much you move. A windproof barrier is bonded between the jacket's outer and inner layers to completely shut out the wind for a more comfortable outdoor experience. A Supplex nylon stand-up collar is lined with plush fleece for next-to-skin warmth..A windproof fleece built to attack every adventure head-on. Plush fleece exterior with moisture-wicking mesh lining. Windproof barrier bonded between exterior and lining. Zippered pockets securely stash essentials. Regular fit for versatile layering. .