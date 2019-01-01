Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Watches
Daniel Wellington
Classic Petite Bondi In 32mm Rose Gold/white
$169.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply Co
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Daniel Wellington
Classic Petite 28mm Bondi
$159.00
$143.10
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
DETAILS
Daniel Wellington
Classic Petite, 32mm Bondi + Cuff S
$238.00
$214.00
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
DETAILS
Swatch
Black Border
$65.00
from
Swatch
BUY
DETAILS
Timex
Timex X Peanuts Charlie Brown Watch
$158.00
from
Todd Snyder
BUY
More from Daniel Wellington
DETAILS
Daniel Wellington
Classic Black Reading
$229.00
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
DETAILS
Daniel Wellington
Classic Sheffield Lady
$199.00
from
Daniel Wellington
BUY
More from Watches
DETAILS
Nixon
The Arrow Leather Strap Watch, 38mm
$150.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Garmin
Vívomove® Hr
$199.99
from
Garmin
BUY
DETAILS
Samsung
Galaxy Watch (42mm) Rose Gold (bluetooth)
$279.99
from
Samsung
BUY
DETAILS
Fitbit
Fitbit Versa Lite Edition
$159.94
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted