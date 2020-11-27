Ugg

Classic Mini Ii Graphic Logo

$150.00 $104.99

Featuring everything you love about the original, we updated our Classic Mini II boot with bold, streetwear-inspired logo print to help you stand out. Pair with your favorite athleisure ensemble. Protected: Post Applied Treatment Topically applied water repellency treatment 17mm Twinface sheepskin upper Webbing pull tab with UGG® graphic on back shaft, Overlock stitch detailing on seams, Suede heel counter 17mm sheepskin lining 17mm sheepskin insole Treadlite by UGG™ outsole for comfort Polyester binding 5" shaft height Woven heel label with UGG® logo