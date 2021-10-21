Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Crocs
Classic Lined Clog
$64.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
WARM AND FUZZY FEELINGS INSIDE: Designed with function and warmth in mind, the soft and lined Crocs for men and women are great as a slipper but also perfect for running errands.
Need a few alternatives?
Birkenstock
Buckley Genuine Shearling Mule
BUY
$170.00
Nordstrom
Steve Madden
Study Leather Slip On Clog With Chunky Gold Chain
BUY
$127.00
ASOS
Birkenstock
Tokio Super Grip Slingback Clog
BUY
$150.00
Urban Outfitters
No. 6
Pull On Shearling High Heel Booties
BUY
$400.00
Shopbop
More from Crocs
Crocs
Classic Lined Slipper
BUY
$59.99
Nordstrom
promoted
Crocs
G Flip X Crocs Classic Clog
BUY
$79.99
Crocs
Crocs
Classic Bae Clog
BUY
C$74.99
Crocs
Crocs
Classic Bae Clog
BUY
$59.99
Crocs
More from Mules & Clogs
Birkenstock
Buckley Genuine Shearling Mule
BUY
$170.00
Nordstrom
Steve Madden
Study Leather Slip On Clog With Chunky Gold Chain
BUY
$127.00
ASOS
Birkenstock
Tokio Super Grip Slingback Clog
BUY
$150.00
Urban Outfitters
No. 6
Pull On Shearling High Heel Booties
BUY
$400.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted