Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
& Other Stories
Classic Kick Flare Mid Rise Jeans
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Classic kick flare non-stretch organic cotton jeans with a mid rise finish, straight-cut leg and four button fly closure. Mid rise Straight leg Ankle length No stretch Length of inseam: 69cm / 27.2 (size 27) Model wears: size 27
Featured in 1 story
Every Denim Collection Needs A Pair Of These
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
RE/DONE
High-rise Hand-cut And Resewn Levi's Jeans
$320.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Selvedge Jeans
$98.00
from
Levi's
BUY
DETAILS
Goldsign
A Straight Leg Jean
$295.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Kick Crop Jean
$78.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from & Other Stories
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Jeans
DETAILS
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Wrangler
Wrangler Boyfriend Jeans
$118.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
