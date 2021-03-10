Zwilling

Classic Inox 6-pc Manicure Station

This 6-piece manicure station from the premium TWINOX® range is an attractive storage unit for your essential grooming tools. It not only stores a matte satin-finished stainless-steel nail clipper, 2-in-1 cuticle and nail scissors, a sapphire nail file, a 2-in-1 manicure instrument, and a slant tweezer, it also offers space for additional tools and accessories. The nail clipper is sharp and curved for maximum precision when cutting nails. The pair of cuticle and nail scissors is a salon-level instrument. The file is designed for shaping and smoothing nail ends. The 2-in-1 manicure instrument is a nail cleaner and cuticle pusher. And the slant tweezer makes eyebrow maintenance effortless. The storage unit is made of aluminum and is an attractive addition to any bathroom. - 6-piece spa bath set - Includes nail clipper, 2-in-1 cuticle and nail scissors, slant tweezer, 2-in-1 manicure instrument, and sapphire nail file - Features space for additional tools - Tools are matte satin-finished stainless steel - Storage unit made of satin-finish aluminum