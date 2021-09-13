Modibodi

Classic Full Brief

$32.50

Buy Now Review It

At Modibodi

Heavy-Overnight Flow: 20ml = 3-4 tampons or 4 teaspoons For: Heavy period days, light to moderate bladder leaks or overnight for a peaceful sleep - and clean sheets! Feels: Comfortable, secure, reliable and dry Your Impact: Fewer disposable pads, liners & tampons = positive change for every bodi The Classic Full Brief is like your best friend. Supportive, comfortable and always makes you feel your best. With a low leg finish, high waist and full booty coverage, it's designed to keep you protected on heavy flow days, or overnight, so you can enjoy a stress-free sleep - and no more messy sheets.