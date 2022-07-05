Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
J.Crew
Classic-fit Soft Gauze Shirt
$89.50
Buy Now
Review It
At J.Crew
Need a few alternatives?
Los Angeles Apparel
Tank Back Suit Bodysuit
BUY
$25.00
Los Angeles Apparel
Nasty Gal
Square Disc Chainmail Cami Top
BUY
$84.00
Nasty Gal
Ganni
Ganni Beaded Netting Crop Top
BUY
$270.00
$536.00
Farfetch
Bestisun
Cropped Workout Top
BUY
$15.28
$17.98
Amazon
More from J.Crew
J.Crew
Classic-fit Soft Gauze Shirt
BUY
$89.50
J.Crew
J.Crew
Marina Waterproof Cross-strap Eva Sandals
BUY
$34.99
$49.50
J.Crew
J.Crew
Classic-fit Soft Gauze Shirt
BUY
$89.50
J.Crew
J.Crew
Floral Print Gathered Lurex Gauze Camisole
BUY
$74.99
$110.00
J.Crew
More from Tops
Los Angeles Apparel
Tank Back Suit Bodysuit
BUY
$25.00
Los Angeles Apparel
Nasty Gal
Square Disc Chainmail Cami Top
BUY
$84.00
Nasty Gal
Ganni
Ganni Beaded Netting Crop Top
BUY
$270.00
$536.00
Farfetch
Bestisun
Cropped Workout Top
BUY
$15.28
$17.98
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted