Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
PACT
Classic Fit Bikini 6-pack
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At PACT
Mid rise waist Fuller back coverage High cut leg Tagless, smooth flat waistband Prewashed fabric, shrink resistant
Need a few alternatives?
Skims
Cotton Rib Briefs
$28.00
from
Skims
BUY
Madewell
3-pack Cotton-modal® Bikini Undies Set
$33.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Flock U Up Corset
£74.00
£37.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Rhonda Shear
Seamless Ahh Bra 4 Pack
£57.00
£48.00
from
QVC UK
BUY
More from PACT
PACT
Classic Fit Bikini
$12.00
from
PACT
BUY
PACT
Woven Roll-up Pant
$80.00
from
PACT
BUY
PACT
Fit And Flare Midi Dress
$60.00
$30.00
from
PACT
BUY
PACT
Drawstring Short
$60.00
from
PACT
BUY
More from Intimates
Skims
Cotton Rib Briefs
$28.00
from
Skims
BUY
Madewell
3-pack Cotton-modal® Bikini Undies Set
$33.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Flock U Up Corset
£74.00
£37.00
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Rhonda Shear
Seamless Ahh Bra 4 Pack
£57.00
£48.00
from
QVC UK
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted