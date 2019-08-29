Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Sophie Buhai
Classic Delicate Chain
£266.48
Buy Now
Review It
At Sophie Buhai
A CLASSIC, SUBTLE CHAIN NECKLACE MEANT FOR EVERYDAY WEAR. BEAUTIFUL ON IT'S OWN OR STACKED WITH OTHERS.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Chan Luu
White Horn And Silver Necklace
$155.00
from
Chan Luu
BUY
DETAILS
Loren Stewart
Silver Chain Collar Necklace
$475.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Malcolm Betts
Woven Platinum Chain
$21225.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Quan
Cheese Grater Necklace
$19.93
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Sophie Buhai
DETAILS
Sophie Buhai
Hoop Earrings With Pearl
$475.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Sophie Buhai
18k Gold Vermeil Layered Hoop
$395.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Sophie Buhai
Gold Vermeil Hoop Earrings
$325.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Sophie Buhai
Demi Onyx Cocktail Earrings
$475.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
More from Necklaces
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Ancient Greek Coin Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Shell Necklace
$62.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted