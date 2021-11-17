Thomas Sabo

Classic Charm Club Bracelet 925 Sterling Silver

£24.99

Buy Now Review It

Ideal-quality 925 sterling silver bracelet The exceptional Thomas Sabo bracelets for women are captivating with their unique design and colour combinations Thomas Sabo designs elegant, timeless, and expressive jewellery and watches for women and men Silver, gold and rose-gold bracelets offer numerous combinations including bangles, bracelets, charm bracelets, friendship and pearl bracelets Individual gift for birthdays, Christmas or Valentine's Day, for mothers, wives, girlfriends, daughters, sisters and grandmothers etc