Modibodi

Classic Bikini, Earth Green

£23.00

Buy Now Review It

At Modibodi

Flow: 50ml = 10 tampons, or 10 teaspoons For: A very heavy flow, frequent bladder leaks of up to 24hrs* wear Feels: Secure, reliable and dry - all day and all night Your Impact: No more pads and tampons = better for your bodi, better for the planet This signature Classic Bikini combines everyday comfort with our ultimate Maxi-24hrs protection for those with very heavy periods, frequent bladder leaks or the need for up to 24 hours* of wear. Featuring our patent-pending absorbent technology all the way from the front to the back waistband (we've got front and back bleeders covered), this is your must-have bikini for a stress-free sleep - and no more messy sheets! * Patent-pending Maxi-24hrs technology has been tested to hold 50ml per day, the average woman loses 2 to 3 tablespoons or 30-50ml of blood over 5 days