Lululemon

Classic Ball Cap

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Fostering a sense of calmness, our Weighted Blankets are engineered to help relax your body and mind and drift you into a restful night’s sleep. By applying evenly distributed pressure over your body, this stimulates that feeling of being hugged. Our Adaptive Series features a two-sided cover with one side made with cooling bamboo fabric and the other made with buttery soft micro plush. Unsure of the right blanket for you? Take our blanket quiz to choose the right size & weight for you!