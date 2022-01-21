Essentia

Classic 8 Organic Mattress

£3825.00

The Luxury Firm feel is good if you enjoy a firm organic latex mattress but want a touch more pressure relief. Great for back and stomach sleepers, or side sleepers that enjoy a firmer feel. This non toxic mattress creates a clean air environment, reducing VOC exposure. Our patented natural memory foam is made using only the highest quality 100% certified organic components including GOLS certified organic latex. This means you won’t find any petrochemicals or toxic chemicals found in synthetic memory foam, but Essentia’s organic latex foam is still able to mold to your body shape for pressure relief and proper spinal support. The hallmark of a truly non toxic mattress: you sleep cool! The surface of the Classic 8, as well as the Energie Opus medium feel and Eluxe soft feel Performance mattresses, actively cools as you sleep and is proven to sleep up to 3 degrees cooler than your internal body temperature over an 8 hour sleep cycle.