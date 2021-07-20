Clarks

Clarks Arla Gracie

$65.00 $38.95

View the size chart The Arla Gracie is part of the Clarks® Cloudsteppers™ Collection. Say hello to heavenly comfort! The Clarks® Arla Gracie is your new go-to sandal for anything and everything! Classic slide featuring Clarks Cushion Soft™ technology with EVA molded OrthoLite® footbed ensures flexible support with every step. Slip-on design with strappy vamp detail is perfect for dressing up or down. Ankle strap with hook-and-loop closure for a perfect fit. Buttery soft textile upper and synthetic/textile lining for all day comfort. Composition rubber outsole. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1⁄2 in Weight: 8 oz Platform Height: 1 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!