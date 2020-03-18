BARE KOLLECTIONS

Clarity Candle Scented – 11oz

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

Premium natural cocunut soy candle. Long burning with a burn time of up to 70 hours (candle care tips included in the box). New and improved formula. The Clarity candle is generously scented with sweet mint, basil and lime, making it a great bathroom candle. Minimalist Design: Simplicity and style that compliments any home décor. Gift Candles: The Clarity mint candle comes with a unique signature gift box, making it the perfect birthday, anniversary or holiday gift candle for women. All BARE Kollections scented candles are made with love in Los Angeles, California (USA Made). BARE Kollections is a 100% women-owned enterprise. The brand owner and designer, Sanja Hadrovic, has always believed in minimalism. That’s why she only designs products that are pure, honest and simple. BARE Kollections scented candles are made from all-natural coconut soy wax and contain aromatherapy fragrance and essential oils. The new and improved Clarity candle is scented with a light, refreshing and relaxing cocktail of sweet mint, basil and lime. It is the perfect bathroom candle and makes a great gift for any occasion. Our luxury candles are hand-poured with love in Los Angeles, California in small batches and are designed to be long burning for up to 70 hours. All BARE Kollections products are part of the eco-conscious movement. Our coconut soy candles are contained in simple, reusable glass jars with stylish lids that are made from unfinished biodegradable wood. The labels are made from recycled coffee bags and the signature gift boxes are made from recycled Kraft paper.