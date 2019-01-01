Moroccanoil
Clarifying Shampoo
$26.00
At Sephora
Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly CoiledA restorative formula that removes everyday buildup and gently cleanses impurities away.Key benefits:- Rebalances hair and scalp- Hydrates and nourishes- Enriched with keratinIf you want to know moreRich in argan and avocado oils, keratin, lavender, chamomile, and jojoba extracts, this Clarifying Shampoo nourishes your hair and removes everyday buildupwithout stripping hair. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This formula is color-safe.