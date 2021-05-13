Alder New York

Clarifying Face Mask

$6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Detoxifying Activated Charcoal & Willow Bark Reduce blemishes, control oil, and minimize pores with our single use deep-cleaning exfoliating mud mask. Fortified with willow bark, rosemary, zinc oxide, and activated charcoal this gentle, unscented mask reduces inflammation and detoxifies skin for a clear, healthy complexion.Vegan, synthetic fragrance-free, silicone-free, paraben-free, and phenoxyethanol-free. - Net wt. 0.5 oz / 14 g - TSA-compliant travel size single use exfoliating mud mask. Also available in a multi use jar. - vegan and cruelty-free. - Formulated Without: sulfates, betaines, parabens, silicones, phenoxyethanol, polysorbates, formaldehyde, phthalates, synthetic dyes, synthetic fragrances, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, PEGs, EDTA, BHA, BHT, hydroquinone, propylene glycol, butylene glycol, triclosan, or triclocarban.